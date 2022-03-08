Advertisement

One organization helps girls grow into great women every day

Outside of Rapid City's Youth and Family Services where Girls Inc. is located.
Outside of Rapid City's Youth and Family Services where Girls Inc. is located.(Aleah Burggraff)
By Aleah Burggraff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 5:45 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - International Women’s Day is celebrated Tuesday to commemorate the impact of women on a global scale.

Youth and Family Service’s Girls Inc. is one organization that helps young girls grow into empowered women who are strong, smart, and bold.

The after-school program teaches social and emotional learning, lessons against bullying, life skills, how to cook, positive self-image, and making good choices just to name a few.

“We hope to inspire them to be great people. We implement programming every day, we have some very awesome leaders here that work with the girls day in and day out that have a great ambition to help make them better,” explained Shelly Flack, Director of the Out of School Program for Girls Inc.

To sign up for a year long membership at Girls Inc., visit their office for a form or click the link below for more information.

https://www.youthandfamilyservices.org/girls-inc-of-rapid-city/

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Nebraska man was killed in a crash Near Box Elder Friday night.
Nebraska man killed in crash near Box Elder
The South Dakota Department of Public Safety says the driver of a 2006 Toyota lost control of...
One dead after fatal crash in Pennington County
Hot Springs VA Medical Center
“Oh God no!”; Hot Springs veterans react to latest VA closure threat
Child pornography arrest
Federal grand jury indicts Rapid City man on child porn charges
Luke Schauer poses for a Sioux Falls Police Department photo where he accepted an award in 2018.
Ex-police officer pleads not guilty to child porn charges

Latest News

Nursing facilities facing staff shortages due to Covid 19, while this nursing facility is...
Nursing homes during covid
South Dakota lawmakers pass controversial bill to allow students to avoid racial issues they...
SD Senate passes ban on ‘divisive’ university race trainings
A SD legislative idea to cut the sales tax on food might not survive the budget battle.
Food sales tax cut caught in budget squabble
Cars in Rapid City.
Be on the lookout, construction crews hit the streets
St. Cloud Street alternate route in Rapid City.
Mind your commute, construction season’s ahead