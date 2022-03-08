One organization helps girls grow into great women every day

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - International Women’s Day is celebrated Tuesday to commemorate the impact of women on a global scale.

Youth and Family Service’s Girls Inc. is one organization that helps young girls grow into empowered women who are strong, smart, and bold.

The after-school program teaches social and emotional learning, lessons against bullying, life skills, how to cook, positive self-image, and making good choices just to name a few.

“We hope to inspire them to be great people. We implement programming every day, we have some very awesome leaders here that work with the girls day in and day out that have a great ambition to help make them better,” explained Shelly Flack, Director of the Out of School Program for Girls Inc.

To sign up for a year long membership at Girls Inc., visit their office for a form or click the link below for more information.

