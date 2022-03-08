Advertisement

Officials believe we are nearing an “endemic”

FILE - A nurse loads a syringe with the child's dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine prior to...
FILE - A nurse loads a syringe with the child's dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine prior to vaccinating a Jackson Public School student at a vaccination station in Jackson, Miss., Feb. 16, 2022.(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
By Aleah Burggraff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 6:18 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - March 10, 2020 marks the day the first Covid-19 case was reported in South Dakota.

At the time, the world went dark as cases and death tolls soared, schools were closed and stay at home orders were put in place.

Two years later, officials say the future is looking a little brighter.

“We’re in a much better place entering the 3rd year,” said Dr. Shankar Kurra, Vice President of Medical Affairs at Monument Health in Rapid City.

Kurra said by summer we could reach reach a stage in the pandemic where waves of virus outbreaks will be smaller and a new normal will be here.

“I say that with a fair amount of confidence based on the data. So, we’ve had at least 60% of the population vaccinated, another 50% with overlap has had the disease one way or another, so between those 2 numbers, we’re closer to that 80%-90% of the population no longer seeing this virus as novel,” said Kurra.

When that occurs, we enter into an endemic phase.

“It simply means the virus is no longer new. It’s already been experienced or people already have immunity from vaccination,” explained Kurra.

Kurra advises everyone to still get vaccinated if they haven’t already to prevent the possibility of a new variant forming.

“It’s been a long journey and I know that there’s fatigue in the community. I think were entering into a positive phase. By summer of this year, we’ll be in a new normal. We’ll have a few scattering of cases, but nothing like what we’ve seen with the Delta and Omicron waves,” said Kurra.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Nebraska man was killed in a crash Near Box Elder Friday night.
Nebraska man killed in crash near Box Elder
Child pornography arrest
Federal grand jury indicts Rapid City man on child porn charges
Luke Schauer poses for a Sioux Falls Police Department photo where he accepted an award in 2018.
Ex-police officer pleads not guilty to child porn charges
Gas prices.
Latest gas spike harkens back to 1973 oil crisis, says Rapid City economist

Latest News

Jerry Paul Constance is reported missing west of Custer.
Hunter reported missing in Custer County
As you plan for that perfect Spring Break getaway, experts warn travelers need to watch out for...
Consumer Crackdown: As Spring Break travel heats up, experts warn of bogus deals and travel needs
As you plan for that perfect Spring Break getaway, experts warn travelers need to watch out for...
Consumer Crackdown: As Spring Break travel heats up, experts warn of bogus deals and travel needs
How the new summit arena is doing since opening its doors in the fall of 20-21.
What’s new for the Monument Summit Arena
South Dakota lawmakers squabble over versions of vaccine exemption bills.
COVID-19 vaccine exemption bill derailed