Bringing Back the Blustery

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - What a beautiful day, but we are in for another shot of frigid air.

There is a cold front that sinks in from the north and it pushes this beautiful sunshine out of the way until the end of the week. This one-two punch of snow will be prolonged-ish and will bring in about 1-3″ across Rapid City and then more of that energy to the south along the state line of Nebraska and also in the west in Wyoming.

After that next bout of snow, a ridge comes on back into play and the warmth will settle back in by Saturday and Sunday. The next system brings in the chance of a light rain and snow mix by the end of the day on Sunday and it leaves by Monday.

Don’t forget to move those clocks forward an hour on Sunday morning and check your smoke detectors batteries. Daylight Savings starts Sunday. Don’t everyone cheer all at once. When I am President, I will do away with the whole process, except maybe the one where we fall back, because I get an extra hour of sleep. I have a hard time adjusting in the springtime and usually suffer until July.

