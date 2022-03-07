Advertisement

Man accused of embezzling from Standing Rock tribal group

(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 11:52 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - Authorities say a South Dakota man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for embezzlement and theft from a tribal organization on the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation.

Joshua Iron Cloud Sr., of Wakpala, is accused of stealing an undisclosed amount of money from the Oyate Community Development Corp. Prosecutors say the 38-year-old Iron Cloud spent the money on personal items and various expenditures.

The development group is based in Fort Yates, North Dakota. The Standing Rock Reservation straddles both Dakotas. The charge carries a maximum penalty of five years and prison and a $250,000 fine, along with the possibility of restitution.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety says the driver of a 2006 Toyota lost control of...
One dead after fatal crash in Pennington County
A source says the Hot Springs VA Campus will be converted into a clinic, with most services...
Source: Hot Springs and Sturgis could lose VA hospitals
A car crashed into a Starbucks building in downtown Sioux Falls on March 5.
9 hurt after SUV crashes into downtown Sioux Falls Starbucks
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady waves to spectators after winning the NFC...
Forget MVPs: Tom Brady to be honored by South Dakota legislature
Investigators found what’s believed to be the body of 57-year-old Cynthia Cole in a septic tank...
Body of missing Fla. woman found in backyard septic tank

Latest News

Bird flu found in southeastern South Dakota
Hot Springs VA Closure Threat
“Oh God no!”; Hot Springs veterans react to latest VA closure threat - VOD
Hot Springs VA Medical Center
“Oh God no!”; Hot Springs veterans react to latest VA closure threat
South Dakota School of Mines and Technology in Rapid City, S.D.
SD Mines researchers join forces to help develop quantum materials