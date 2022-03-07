Advertisement

Indiana boy rescued after getting stuck in tree rescuing cat

The Indianapolis Fire Department rescued a boy and a cat from a tree. (INDIANAPOLIS FIRE DEPARTMENT)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 10:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A teenager who scaled a tree at an Indianapolis park to rescue a cat he spotted high up in the branches ended up stuck himself and in need of a rescue, officials said.

The 17-year-old boy was at Holliday Park on Indianapolis’ north side Saturday afternoon when he saw the cat and decided to rescue it by climbing 35 feet into the tree, the Indianapolis Fire Department said in a news release.

The teen, identified in the release only as “Owen,” told firefighters “he was trying to do a good deed and bring the cat to safety,” wrote Rita Reith, battalion chief and the department’s spokeswoman.

“While Owen had no trouble climbing up the tree – his positioning did not allow the same ease for getting down,” she added.

Firefighting crews were called to the park and they used a rope system to lower the boy safely to the ground about two hours later. The department also released video of the rescue.

The teen was checked out by medics, found to have only a few scrapes, and was released to his parents, although the cat remained in the tree.

“The cat seemed to enjoy the commotion but made no effort to climb down the tree,” Reith wrote.

Reith said Monday that a 21-year-old woman who was the cat’s owner ended up hiring a private company to retrieve the feline.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety says the driver of a 2006 Toyota lost control of...
One dead after fatal crash in Pennington County
A source says the Hot Springs VA Campus will be converted into a clinic, with most services...
Source: Hot Springs and Sturgis could lose VA hospitals
A car crashed into a Starbucks building in downtown Sioux Falls on March 5.
9 hurt after SUV crashes into downtown Sioux Falls Starbucks
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady waves to spectators after winning the NFC...
Forget MVPs: Tom Brady to be honored by South Dakota legislature
Investigators found what’s believed to be the body of 57-year-old Cynthia Cole in a septic tank...
Body of missing Fla. woman found in backyard septic tank

Latest News

FILE - A nurse loads a syringe with the child's dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine prior to...
Florida to recommend against COVID vaccines for healthy kids
Deadly tornadoes in Iowa left devastation on Saturday.
Sheriff: 4 of 7 killed in Iowa tornadoes from same family
The Indianapolis Fire Department rescued a boy and a cat from a tree. (INDIANAPOLIS FIRE...
Boy rescued from tree after trying to save cat
The Wall St. street sign is framed by the American flags flying outside the New York Stock...
Wall Street tumbles after oil prices touch $130 per barrel
An inmate at DuPage County Jail shows off where he is getting his gang tattoo covered up.
Rehabilitation program offers gang tattoo removal for inmates