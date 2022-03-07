Advertisement

Bird flu found in southeastern South Dakota

Airborne respiratory virus spreads easily among chickens
(WKYT)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 11:04 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - Federal inspectors have confirmed the presence of bird flu in a commercial mixed species flock in southeastern South Dakota.

The Agriculture Department says samples from the flock in Charles Mix County, which borders Nebraska, were tested at a national laboratory at South Dakota State University. The property was quarantined and the birds will be killed to prevent spread of the disease.

Avian influenza is an airborne respiratory virus that spreads easily among chickens through nasal and eye secretions, as well as manure. The highly contagious virus was discovered a month ago in a commercial turkey flock in Indiana and was detected earlier this week in a backyard flock of chickens and ducks in western Iowa.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety says the driver of a 2006 Toyota lost control of...
One dead after fatal crash in Pennington County
A source says the Hot Springs VA Campus will be converted into a clinic, with most services...
Source: Hot Springs and Sturgis could lose VA hospitals
A car crashed into a Starbucks building in downtown Sioux Falls on March 5.
9 hurt after SUV crashes into downtown Sioux Falls Starbucks
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady waves to spectators after winning the NFC...
Forget MVPs: Tom Brady to be honored by South Dakota legislature
Investigators found what’s believed to be the body of 57-year-old Cynthia Cole in a septic tank...
Body of missing Fla. woman found in backyard septic tank

Latest News

Man accused of embezzling from Standing Rock tribal group
Hot Springs VA Closure Threat
“Oh God no!”; Hot Springs veterans react to latest VA closure threat - VOD
Hot Springs VA Medical Center
“Oh God no!”; Hot Springs veterans react to latest VA closure threat
South Dakota School of Mines and Technology in Rapid City, S.D.
SD Mines researchers join forces to help develop quantum materials