More Snow By Mid-Week

By Jacob Montesano
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 2:30 PM CST
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We will see mostly clear skies by the time we get to the overnight hours and tomorrow. Tomorrow night we could see some snow showers that will continue throughout Tuesday. The heaviest snow will occur Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, where Rapid City could see around 3-5 inches of snow with heavier amounts to the south. By the end of the work week, we will see cold temperatures with overnight lows near zero. Temperatures will get better by the weekend.

