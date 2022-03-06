Advertisement

Democrat South Dakota Governor candidate meets with Rapid City

Jamie Smith
Jamie Smith(Jeffrey Lindblom)
By Jeffrey Lindblom
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 6:02 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Last month, Jamie Smith, a Democrat and Minority Leader in the House of Representatives, issued a challenge against Republican Governor Kristi Noem.

Saturday, Smith met with some of his supporters and those who are interested in his campaign in Rapid City.

Smith says he’s running for Governor, because he believes people are ready for a change.

He says Noem has brought problems from out of state into South Dakota, and says the people deserve someone like him who represents the people.

He says Noem is failing in terms of medical and recreational marijuana.

Smith says he’s in favor of both, and would represent the will of the voters.

”54-percent of South Dakotans thought that was important to the state of South Dakota, and I’m here to follow the will of the people,” Smith explains, “implement those laws. I think we should tax and regulate that product, put safeguards in place to make sure everybody that uses that product is safe in our state.”

Smith says he’s a South Dakota democrat first and foremost, and that he believes people are ready for a change and to work together on issues.

