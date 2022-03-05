Advertisement

Quite Cold the Next Seven Days

By Jacob Montesano
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 4:52 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Snow will be clearing out of our area over the next several hours. Snow will be completely clear by around 6-9pm. Tonight and tomorrow we will be below average in temperatures with small chances of flurries. Monday we can expect mostly sunny skies before another chance of snow Tuesday night into Wednesday. Overall, the next 7-days will be quite cold with highs mostly in the 20s.

