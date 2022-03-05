Advertisement

One dead after fatal crash in Pennington County

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety says the driver of a 2006 Toyota lost control of...
The South Dakota Department of Public Safety says the driver of a 2006 Toyota lost control of the vehicle while traveling east.(AP Images)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOX ELDER, S.D. (KOTA) - One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash east of Box Elder on I-90 Friday night.

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety says the driver of a 2006 Toyota lost control of the vehicle while traveling east.

The car crossed the median and was struck by an SUV going west.

The driver of the SUV was pronounced dead later at the hospital, and charges are pending against the driver of the Toyota.

The Department of Public Safety is investigating the crash, including the use of seat belts by both drivers.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A source says the Hot Springs VA Campus will be converted into a clinic, with most services...
Source: Hot Springs and Sturgis could lose VA hospitals
Convoy of trucks passes through Rapid City, welcomed with open arms.
Convoy protesting COVID mandates and government passes through Rapid City, welcomed by many with open arms
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady waves to spectators after winning the NFC...
Forget MVPs: Tom Brady to be honored by South Dakota legislature
Gas prices in the Hills continue to climb.
Gas prices on the rise, tips to keep the blows to your wallet above the belt

Latest News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady waves to spectators after winning the NFC...
Forget MVPs: Tom Brady to be honored by South Dakota legislature
Fossil
Identifying fossils, rocks and more at Museum of Geology
Jamie Smith
Democrat South Dakota Governor candidate meets with Rapid City
A car crashed into a Starbucks building in downtown Sioux Falls on March 5.
9 hurt after SUV crashes into downtown Sioux Falls Starbucks