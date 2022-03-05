Advertisement

Cooking with Eric - Almond Bacon Cheese Crostini

The news at noon, on KOTA Territory TV.
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 7:09 PM CST
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Not just your boring crostini appetizer, this one is full of unique flavors!

First, you’ll want to preheat your oven to 400 degrees.

Slice a French baguette into slices. Drizzle with a little olive oil and place on an ungreased baking sheet. Bake for 6 minutes or so or until lightly browned. Remove and cool slightly.

In a bowl, combine 2 cups shredded Monterrey Jack cheese with 2/3 cup mayonnaise. Add a half cup of sliced almonds, toasted and 6 bacon strips, that have been cooked crisp and crumbled. Then add a chopped green onion, white and green parts and a dash of salt.

Spread onto each baguette slice and return to the oven, baking until cheese melts, about 7 to 8 minutes. Sprinkle with additional toasted almonds. Serve warm.

