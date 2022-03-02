Advertisement

Urgent call for drivers: Disabled American Veterans asking for more volunteers

DAV is facing a volunteer shortage , veterans in need of rides to VA medical appointments
By Natalie Cruz
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 10:01 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Disabled American Veterans (DAV) in Rapid City are asking for more drivers to help get local veterans to their medical appointments.

DAV is a nonprofit that offers free rides for veterans who receive care at VA medical facilities. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, DAV transportation coordinator Jack-Post says " they have lost 50% of their drivers”.

The DAV is looking for 7-8 more drivers, if you’re interested in volunteering go to https://vetaffairs.sd.gov/resources/DAV%20Program.aspx

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you filed your 2021 taxes and are wondering where your refund is, you’re not alone.
Where’s my tax refund?
Car Crash on Skyline Drive
One dead in Skyline Drive crash, evidence points to alcohol and speed
A Rapid City man is sentenced to 14 years in prison for attempting to have sex with a...
Rapid City man draws 14-year sentence in Sturgis sex sting
A federal grand jury indicted Kimberly Rich for distribution of a controlled substance.
Newell woman indicted on federal drug charge
US Capitol building
Disturbing social media posts raise questions about SD congressional candidate

Latest News

South Dakota Senator Mike Rounds reaction to Biden's State of the Union address
Senator Mike Rounds Reaction to President Biden’s State of the Union Address
An Orchard Meadows dental hygienist conducts an oral examination on a patient. The denture...
Rapid City denture clinic to offer free dental work for a day
Eric O'Connor, a member of the Rapid City Fire Department's Professional Pipe and Drum Corp,...
Rapid City fireman teaches Irish culture, firefighting history through bagpiping
Early morning crash on Skyline Drive sends multiple people to hospital
Early morning crash on Skyline Drive sends multiple people to hospital