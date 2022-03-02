Urgent call for drivers: Disabled American Veterans asking for more volunteers

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Disabled American Veterans (DAV) in Rapid City are asking for more drivers to help get local veterans to their medical appointments.

DAV is a nonprofit that offers free rides for veterans who receive care at VA medical facilities. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, DAV transportation coordinator Jack-Post says " they have lost 50% of their drivers”.

The DAV is looking for 7-8 more drivers, if you’re interested in volunteering go to https://vetaffairs.sd.gov/resources/DAV%20Program.aspx

