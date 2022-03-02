Rapid City fireman teaches Irish culture, firefighting history through bagpiping

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - When you think of firefighters, your mind likely pictures a person in baggy, protective equipment carrying a large tank on their back and an axe in their hands.

On Tuesday, a Rapid City fireman, swapped out his fireproof pants for a kilt; and instead of hosing down a fire, he was piping a tune; all to show a group of kids how Irish ancestry and firefighting goes hand-in-hand.

Rapid City Public Library’s first Story Time Session featured Eric O’Connor, a member of Rapid City Fire Department’s Professional Pipe and Drum Corp.

During the presentation, he talked about firefighter history on the Irish influences in most fire departments and also played his bagpipe for a group of kids.

“Most of the firefighters in the country were, traditionally, (almost all) Irish immigrants that had all come over were basically looking for jobs,” O’Connor says. Even in all of our badges and logos and things like that, you’ll ... see tiny little notes of either a shamrock here or there - anything like that.”

O’Connor says bagpipes are often used in serious matters, like funerals, but seeing the kids dance to his bagpiping made for a happy surprise.

“You know, with the honor guard, we are very strict, and, often, those are somber moments, but to be able to be out here in the lawn of the library, playing some tunes for the kids and just giving them a little culture for the day is pretty cool.”

After the story time, O’Connor handed out gold coins to get them in the spirit of this coming Saint Patrick’s day.

