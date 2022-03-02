Advertisement

Early morning crash on Skyline Drive sends multiple people to hospital

By KOTA Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 6:31 AM CST
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Several people are in the hospital after a serious car accident along Skyline Drive around 1:28 am.

Rapid City Police have been on Skyline Drive all morning at the scene of the crash and the hospital. Several people are reported as being injured. Police say the vehicle rolled off of Skyline Drive.

This is an ongoing investigation, we’ll update our story when we receive more details.

