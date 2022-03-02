Advertisement

DUI suspect delivers himself to Pennington County Jail

A 19-year-old man is arrested, charged with DUI, after driving into the Pennington County Jail...
By Jack Siebold
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 12:27 PM CST
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It isn’t every day that a suspected drunk driver delivers himself to jail, but it did happen early Wednesday morning in Rapid City.

As a police officer was pulling into the Pennington County Jail booking area off of Saint Joseph Street, another car scooted in just behind the officer, barely getting past the gate before it closed.

According to a release from the Rapid City Police Department, the driver got out of his car and told the officer he needed help with the damage to the front of the vehicle.

The driver, 19-year-old Jyles Salomon of Allen, was arrested for driving under the influence.

