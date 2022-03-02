Advertisement

Cooking Beef with Eric - Acapulco Dish

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 11:30 AM CST
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Here’s another super simple weeknight meal that’s just full of Mexican flavors!

Start by browning 1 1/2 pounds ground beef until no longer pink. Pour off excess grease. Add a chopped onion and 2 minced garlic cloves and cook until onion is translucent.

Then add a can of diced tomatoes and green chilies, a package of Taco seasoning mix, a teaspoon each of cumin and chili powder (both optional as there’s a lot of seasoning in the taco seasoning packet), 1 4oz can of diced green chilies and a small can of sliced olives, drained.

Cover and cook on low heat for 15 to 25 minutes.

Meanwhile, crush 2 cups of cheese-flavored tortilla chips and spread half of the chips on the bottom of a baking dish. Then spread meat mixture on top, then cover with Monterrey Jack cheese. Slather on some sour cream, then add remaining chips, then add some cheddar cheese on top. Place in a preheated 350 degree oven and bake 30 minutes or until hot and bubbly.

