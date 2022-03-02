Advertisement

Ash Wednesday celebrated

President Joe Biden responded to shouted questions Wednesday at the White House. (Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 9:12 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It’s Ash Wednesday, the start of the Lenten season.

For those who celebrate, it’s a time for fasting, repenting and reflecting on mortality in the weeks leading to Easter Sunday.

After service or mass, church attendees are invited to receive ashes on their forehead, often in the shape of a cross pattern.

The ashes used are made from Palm Sunday palms, which are burned and blessed.

Ash Wednesday services are not just held in Catholic churches, but by many Christian faith churches.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you filed your 2021 taxes and are wondering where your refund is, you’re not alone.
Where’s my tax refund?
Car Crash on Skyline Drive
One dead in Skyline Drive crash, evidence points to alcohol and speed
A Rapid City man is sentenced to 14 years in prison for attempting to have sex with a...
Rapid City man draws 14-year sentence in Sturgis sex sting
A federal grand jury indicted Kimberly Rich for distribution of a controlled substance.
Newell woman indicted on federal drug charge
US Capitol building
Disturbing social media posts raise questions about SD congressional candidate

Latest News

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned of the dangers of war near nuclear plants.
Zelenskyy warns of attacks on nuclear facilities
Even though the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant is of a different design than Chernobyl and is...
EXPLAINER: The danger of Russia’s strike on a nuclear plant
Flares light up Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant amid a Russian attack.
RAW: Flares seen near Ukrainian nuclear plant amid attack
With supply chains squeezed after the COVID-19 outbreak, Biden is arguing that the return of...
Biden to announce Siemens investment, planned factory jobs
This image made from a video released by Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant shows bright flaring...
Fire out at key Ukraine nuclear plant, no radiation released