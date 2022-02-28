Advertisement

State Dart Tournament raising money for Make-A-Wish Foundation

Tournament has raised over $500,000 since 2000
South Dakota state dart tournament
By Ben Burns
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 9:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - As competitors aimed for the bullseye at the 37th annual South Dakota State Dart Tournament, they also helped the Make-A-Wish Foundation of South Dakota and Montana achieve their goal of granting wishes to kids with critical illnesses. Ben Burns has the details on this weekend’s competition and its charitable purpose.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pennington County Fire Service administrator Jerome Harvey says that multiple agencies,...
Bob Ingersoll mine catches fire
Timothy Huante, 45 of Rapid City, was arrested following the Sunday, Feb. 20, shooting at a...
Man accused in shooting at Rapid City bar makes first court appearance
Ranchers
Proposed gun range, nearby ranchers want their voices heard
FILE - A mother bison leads her calf through deep snow toward a road in Yellowstone National...
Dozens of Yellowstone bison sent to slaughter
What Relaxed Mask Mandates Mean for our Local Area

Latest News

South Dakota State Dart Tournament
South Dakota state dart tournament
STM girls advance to SODAK 16
STM girls beat Hill City, advance to SODAK 16
STM girls advance to SODAK 16
STM girls advance to SODAK 16
Sabres lose in shootout to Wild
Sabres’ regular season finale ends in shootout loss