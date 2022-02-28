Advertisement

March Will Come in Like a Lamb this Year

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 7:33 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A ridge of high pressure aloft brings very mild temperatures and dry conditions as we close February and start March this week. Temperatures will be up to 20 degrees above normal with dry conditions.

A major change in the weather pattern will bring rain and snow by the weekend. This major pattern change may continue the active weather pattern next week ... great news as finally we have a chance to see some much needed moisture.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pennington County Fire Service administrator Jerome Harvey says that multiple agencies,...
Bob Ingersoll mine catches fire
Ranchers
Proposed gun range, nearby ranchers want their voices heard
Clown Outhouse Race
16th annual Nemo 500 proves outhouses have a range of uses, including a vehicular one
Timothy Huante, 45 of Rapid City, was arrested following the Sunday, Feb. 20, shooting at a...
Man accused in shooting at Rapid City bar makes first court appearance
Businesses across the U.S faced widespread shutdowns, while South Dakota saw an increase in...
Rent prices take a soar

Latest News

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
kota kevn forecast
A little Warmer
Toe-Thawing Weather Coming this Weekend
Weather Forecast
KOTA Rhonda Lee Weather Webcast
50s by Sunday
Much Warmer Weather is Coming Soon