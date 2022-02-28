March Will Come in Like a Lamb this Year

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A ridge of high pressure aloft brings very mild temperatures and dry conditions as we close February and start March this week. Temperatures will be up to 20 degrees above normal with dry conditions.

A major change in the weather pattern will bring rain and snow by the weekend. This major pattern change may continue the active weather pattern next week ... great news as finally we have a chance to see some much needed moisture.

