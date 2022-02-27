Advertisement

STM girls beat Hill City, advance to SODAK 16

Stevens girls edge out Sioux Falls Lincoln in regular season finale
STM girls advance to SODAK 16
By Ben Burns
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 11:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After going 18-2 in the regular season, the St. Thomas More girls basketball team punched their ticket to the SODAK 16 with a Saturday night win over the Hill City Lady Rangers. Plus, local Class AA basketball squads wrap up their regular season schedules ahead of the playoffs. Ben Burns has the highlights.

