Proposed gun range, nearby ranchers want their voices heard

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Recently, there’s been a lot of talk about a proposed gun range on the outskirts of Rapid City in Meade County.

Nearby ranchers say they feel like they’re being ignored by South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks about many of their concerns.

“We are building a gun range for a bunch of guys that think it’s their god given right since birth that they ought’ to have a gun range to shoot at that’s built by our government,” says Matt Kammerer, whose ranch is east of the proposed range.

“The third of March,” says Marvin Kammerer, who ranches east of the proposed range, “I’ll be 85. We had a quiet community then, we had a quiet community up through this time.”

They say people who have been pushing the bill claim they won’t hear the shooting.

“There are a lot of people that have bashed our family for saying that we’re going to be hearing the shooting, saying that we won’t. Well,” says Rachel Reinhold, who ranches two and a half miles from the proposed range, “I have lived there my whole life.” During dear and antelope season, she says she hears the shots, “and there’s not even that many hunters within say, five miles, of our home place.”

The ranchers say there are homes far closer to the proposed range than what’s been being led on, because “we are one point one miles diagonally from the shooting range,” explains Joe Norman, a nearby rancher.

There’s also a bible camp as close as two and a half miles, “so, I know that we’ll be hearing the shooting,” says Rachel Reinhold, who runs the camp.

“It’s 175 bays. If it’s full,” explains Norman, “you’re going to have 175 shots. That’s 175 shots every 10 seconds, [or] every 20 seconds.”

They’re worried about the noise, the traffic on roads that they say are already in bad shape, the pollution, possible fires and the protection of their animals from a trigger happy shot, or who Matt Kammerer calls “a bunch of able body gun toters.”

Tyler Woods, adjoining rancher to the proposed range, asks “is that right for me to have sacrifice my way of life, and ricochets, or risk your life going to do cattle?” He says it’s not only their way of life, but a cultural study found five Native American artifact sites where the range would be, and “that’s just on the top portion of the range alone.”

Larry Reinhold, ranching two and a half miles from the proposed range, says their their voices, their ranches and their concerns are falling on deaf ears, “and Game, Fish and Parks has done nothing to go out of their way to contact us.”

“There was no communication on the parts of Game, Fish and Parks,” says Woods.

“This community,” says Marvin Kammerer, “this quiet community deserves a hell of a lot better than what we’ve gotten from the state Game, Fish and Parks.”

However, they say Game, Fish and Parks is leading on as though they’re acting neighborly, but “the Game, Fish and Parks pretend that they want to be our neighbors,” says Larry Reinhold, “they won’t even talk to us.”

“If they get away with this in the end with all of us,” says Woods, “they’re just going to continue doing it down the road.”

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.