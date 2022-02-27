Advertisement

Bob Ingersoll mine catches fire

Pennington County Fire Service administrator Jerome Harvey says that multiple agencies,...
By Nick Nelson
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 9:39 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The historic Bob Ingersoll Mine near Keystone caught fire Saturday afternoon.

Pennington County Fire Service administrator Jerome Harvey says that multiple agencies, including Wildland Fire, and the Hill City Volunteer Fire Department responded to the blaze.

The mill building is heavily damaged.

Hervey adds that the fire also burned two acres of grassland.

The fire is now contained.

