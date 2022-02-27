Advertisement

3 injured after floor collapses at Colorado house party

Three injured in Denver after floor collapses at house party.
Three injured in Denver after floor collapses at house party.(South Metro Fire Rescue)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 2:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (Gray News) – In Colorado, three teenagers were hospitalized when a floor collapsed during a house party.

Authorities in South Metro Denver say up to 150 teens were inside of the house late Saturday night when part of the floor gave way.

Three injured in Denver after floor collapses at a house party.
Three injured in Denver after floor collapses at a house party.(South Metro Fire Rescue)

Two of them had minor injuries. One had serious injuries.

The collapse also caused a gas leak, but crews were able to shut off the line.

Firefighters searched the entire home to make sure no one was trapped.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pennington County Fire Service administrator Jerome Harvey says that multiple agencies,...
Bob Ingersoll mine catches fire
Timothy Huante, 45 of Rapid City, was arrested following the Sunday, Feb. 20, shooting at a...
Man accused in shooting at Rapid City bar makes first court appearance
Ranchers
Proposed gun range, nearby ranchers want their voices heard
FILE - A mother bison leads her calf through deep snow toward a road in Yellowstone National...
Dozens of Yellowstone bison sent to slaughter
What Relaxed Mask Mandates Mean for our Local Area

Latest News

Vandals topple tombstones at Ukrainian cemetery in Maryland.
Ukrainian cemetery in Maryland vandalized
An apartment in Kharkiv, Ukraine, shows damage after Russian attacks there on Thursday.
Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert, escalating tensions
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz delivers a speech on the Russian invasion of the Ukraine during a...
EU shuts airspace to Russian airlines; will buy Ukraine arms
Daisy Stickney says her daughter has suffered seizures and fainting spells since the tainted...
Some kids sickened by Navy’s fuel-tainted water still have symptoms, parents say