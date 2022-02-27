16th annual Nemo 500 proves outhouses have a range of uses, including a vehicular one

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Saturday the smell of friendship, charity and good spirts was in the air with the 16th annual Nemo 500 outhouse races.

Paul Doering, a founding father of the outhouses races, says it all started one night 16 years ago when a group was sitting in a bar looking for something to do in the winter time.

They said the idea comes out of Minnesota. The first year they did it, they hardly had any money and saw 150 people and four teams.

16 years later, the event sees thousands of people and three times the amount of teams.

“We have people that show up from all over the place. Like I said, it’s grown. It’s on the internet. It’s on the T.V. It’s everywhere. Everybody knows about it.”

Proceeds from the event go to Shriners, a charity that helps children with spinal cord injuries, orthopedic conditions and burns.

