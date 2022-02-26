Toe-Thawing Weather Coming this Weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Our days in the single digits and night in the negative teens are ending. Quite a change in our pattern coming through Saturday and Sunday.

We are still seeing evidence of the gradual rebuilding of a ridge coming in from the four corners and southwest. This drier and warmer trend keeps coming into the Black Hills through most of next week.

Within the next few days, we will reach and then surpass the average high for us (which is 41°) We stay well above average through part of next week and come very close to 60° too as that high pressure builds in.

It is safe to say there will be less snow on the ground by midweek, but we are also looking at another chance of snow by next weekend. That system is worth keeping an eye on, but for now enjoy several days of sunshine and toe-thawing warmth.

