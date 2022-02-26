Friday Night Frenzy, February 25, Part Two
Sabres slide at home, Stevens Raiders girls face first-ranked Sioux Falls Washington
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 11:55 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Badlands Sabres enter their final series of the regular season before playoff time. Plus, the Rapid City Stevens girls basketball team had a tough test at home as they prepare for the Class AA tournament. Vic Quick and Ben Burns have those highlights and more in this edition of the Friday Night Frenzy.
