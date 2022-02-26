Advertisement

Friday Night Frenzy, February 25, Part One

Yellow Jackets tame Cougars, Central girls take down Patriots
Friday Night Frenzy, February 25, Part One
By Vic Quick and Ben Burns
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 11:47 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Black Hills State women’s basketball team was firing on all cylinders in their victory over Colorado Christian. Plus, the Rapid City Central girls handled Sioux Falls Lincoln in their penultimate regular season game. Vic Quick and Ben Burns have the highlights in this edition of the Friday Night Frenzy.

