Dozens of Yellowstone bison sent to slaughter

Bison are killed due to fear they could spread brucellosis
FILE - A mother bison leads her calf through deep snow toward a road in Yellowstone National...
FILE - A mother bison leads her calf through deep snow toward a road in Yellowstone National Park, Wyo., on Feb. 20, 2021. (Ryan Dorgan/Jackson Hole News & Guide via AP, File)((Ryan Dorgan/Jackson Hole News & Guide via AP, File))
By The Associated Press
Updated: 44 minutes ago
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - Yellowstone National Park captured 37 bison migrating outside the park and sent most of them to slaughter under a program that seeks to prevent the animals from spreading disease to cattle in neighboring Montana.

Officials are aiming to remove up to 900 of Yellowstone’s 5,000 bison this winter to keep the park’s herds from growing and prevent the spread of the disease brucellosis. Yellowstone bison coordinator Tim Reid said Thursday that 27 of the animals captured over the past week were sent to slaughter, six will be held in quarantine for future relocation to tribal lands and four calves were released.

