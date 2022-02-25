We Are on the Way Up!

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - One more night of very cold temperatures and then March comes in and brings the warmth with it.

There were times this afternoon when we saw peeks of sun, and we needed the sunglasses to protect our eyes from the bright snow’s reflection. Keep them handy as changes are coming.

Our days in the single digits and nights in the negative teens are ending. Quite a change in our pattern coming through by the weekend.

The cold air moves out to the south and east. We see the gradual rebuilding of a ridge coming in from the southwest. This warming trend continues through the next seven days. Within the next few days we will reach and then surpass the average high for this area (which is 41°) by Saturday and Sunday. Less snow on the ground by this time next week as we say adios to Meteorological Winter and welcome a Meteorologist’s first day of Spring!

We stay well above average through next week and come very close to 60° in about a week.

