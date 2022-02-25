Advertisement

Ukraine president posts Facebook video from Kyiv, pledges to defend against Russia

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy posted a video alongside other officials in Kyiv, pledging to defend Ukraine's independence. (Facebook/President of Ukraine)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 3:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KYIV, Ukraine (CNN) - A video posted to the Facebook account of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shows him in the capital pledging to defend against the Russian invasion.

The post was titled, “We are here. We are in Kyiv. We are defending Ukraine.”

Zelensky is seen filming among a group of men.

“Good evening, everyone,” he says. “Leader of the faction (party) is here, head of the president’s administration is here, Prime Minister (Denys) Shmyhal is here, (adviser to the head of the President’s Office Mykhailo) Podoliak is here. The president is here.”

The president added, “We are all here. Our military are here. Citizens and society are here. We are all here defending our independence, our state and it will remain so.

“Glory to our defenders! Glory to our women defenders! Glory to Ukraine!”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Federal lawsuit filed against Rapid City Area Schools
Federal lawsuit filed against Rapid City Area Schools
Timothy Huante, 45 of Rapid City, was arrested following the Sunday, Feb. 20, shooting at a...
Rapid City man arrested following downtown bar shooting
Dreau Rogers mugshot
Spearfish man accused of killing his wife, judge removes herself because she’s “familiar with him from drug court”
Two elderly men rescued near Hill City, SD
2 elderly men rescued after hunting for mountain lions
Rapid City Fire Department’s squad one responded to the fire at one this afternoon.
Pickup truck catches fire near Mt. Rushmore Rd. & Main St.

Latest News

People run to take shelter while the sirens sound announcing new attacks in the city of Kyiv,...
Ukraine invasion: What to know as Russian forces target Kyiv
Oslo City Hall was illuminated with the colors of the Ukrainian flag, in Oslo, Norway, Thursday...
US, Europe step up Russia sanctions to target Putin directly
Ukrainian servicemen sit atop armored personnel carriers driving on a road in the Donetsk...
Ukraine’s capital under threat as Russia presses invasion
FILE - Navy Seaman Ryan Sawyer Mays arrives for a hearing at Naval Base San Diego, Monday, Dec....
Sailor facing court martial in fire that destroyed Navy ship
A South Dakota state House Republican introduces a resolution targeting Gov. Kristi Noem.
Resolution calls out Noem for ‘unacceptable’ involvement