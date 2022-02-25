Advertisement

Sen John Thune responds to Russian invasion of Ukraine

The move by Russia into Ukraine has been met with outrage among U.S. public officials,...
The move by Russia into Ukraine has been met with outrage among U.S. public officials, including Senator John Thune.(Nick Nelson)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The tensions in Europe came to a head this week as Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The move by Russia into Ukraine has been met with outrage among U.S. public officials, including Senator John Thune.

Thune says the United States must continue to provide military aid to the Ukrainian fighters and harshen the economic impact on the Russian government.

“We have to do everything we can to assist the resistance in Ukraine militarily and make it as painful as possible when it comes to the economic consequences of this decision for Putin.”

Putin had a stark warning to the west in a speech prior to the invasion, saying countries that interfere will face consequences they’ve never seen before.

He also reminded the world that Russia is nuclear-armed.

Thune says the threat is part of Putin’s intimidation game, and he thinks any potential moves against the U.S. will be more tactful.

“He knows that if you go down that nuclear path, that that’s Armageddon. That’s mutually assured destruction, which in the past has been a deterrent through the years to bad behavior by people like him. I don’t think he’s that crazy.”

Thune says focusing on Russia’s energy industry could be the hardest economic blow against Putin.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Federal lawsuit filed against Rapid City Area Schools
Federal lawsuit filed against Rapid City Area Schools
Timothy Huante, 45 of Rapid City, was arrested following the Sunday, Feb. 20, shooting at a...
Rapid City man arrested following downtown bar shooting
Dreau Rogers mugshot
Spearfish man accused of killing his wife, judge removes herself because she’s “familiar with him from drug court”
Two elderly men rescued near Hill City, SD
2 elderly men rescued after hunting for mountain lions
Rapid City Fire Department’s squad one responded to the fire at one this afternoon.
Pickup truck catches fire near Mt. Rushmore Rd. & Main St.

Latest News

In the past, Jackson worked as a clerk for Justice Stephen Breyer, the man she’s been tapped to...
Sen. John Thune responds to Biden’s SCOTUS pick
A South Dakota state House Republican introduces a resolution targeting Gov. Kristi Noem.
Resolution calls out Noem for ‘unacceptable’ involvement
Timothy Huante, 45 of Rapid City, was arrested following the Sunday, Feb. 20, shooting at a...
Man accused in shooting at Rapid City bar makes first court appearance
Combining the past and present, Native American artist paints tipi honoring veterans
Combining the past and present, Native American artist paints tipi honoring veterans