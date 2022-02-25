Advertisement

Sen. John Thune responds to Biden’s SCOTUS pick

In the past, Jackson worked as a clerk for Justice Stephen Breyer, the man she’s been tapped to...
In the past, Jackson worked as a clerk for Justice Stephen Breyer, the man she's been tapped to replace on the nation's highest court.
By Nick Nelson
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - President Joe Biden Friday nominated Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court.

In the past, Jackson worked as a clerk for Justice Stephen Breyer, the man she’s been tapped to replace on the nation’s highest court.

Biden had previously promised to nominate a black woman to the court, and if confirmed, Jackson would be only the second African American supreme court justice.

Senator John Thune responded to the nomination this morning, saying he plans to approach the nomination in a fair, respectful way.

“We’ll have an opportunity to take her cases into consideration and the way she’s ruled and other factors she takes into consideration as to whether or not she is someone who will be a referee, call balls and strikes, and apply the law and the constitution in an impartial way.”

Thune said in a statement that he plans to meet with Judge Jackson at some point during the nomination process.

