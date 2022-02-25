Advertisement

SD House uses ‘smokeout’ to snuff out medical marijuana provision

Move would criminalize medical use of marijuana without a prescription
South Dakota lawmakers continue to tweak medical marijuana laws.
South Dakota lawmakers continue to tweak medical marijuana laws.(WDAM)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 9:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) - South Dakota House Republican lawmakers have revived a bill to rid the state’s medical marijuana law of a provision that allows patients with debilitating medical conditions to avoid criminal charges for pot possession if they have not obtained a marijuana identification card.

The bill has already passed the Senate. It was dismissed Wednesday by a House committee. But the bill was resurrected Thursday with support from one-third of the House in a maneuver called a “smokeout.”

It would still need support from at least half the House to get a vote in the chamber.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Federal lawsuit filed against Rapid City Area Schools
Federal lawsuit filed against Rapid City Area Schools
Timothy Huante, 45 of Rapid City, was arrested following the Sunday, Feb. 20, shooting at a...
Rapid City man arrested following downtown bar shooting
Dreau Rogers mugshot
Spearfish man accused of killing his wife, judge removes herself because she’s “familiar with him from drug court”
Two elderly men rescued near Hill City, SD
2 elderly men rescued after hunting for mountain lions
Rapid City Fire Department’s squad one responded to the fire at one this afternoon.
Pickup truck catches fire near Mt. Rushmore Rd. & Main St.

Latest News

Commerce Secretary pushes for swift passage of legislation to lower costs for Americans
Commerce Secretary pushes for swift passage of legislation to lower costs for Americans
Engineer week
Engineer week
Deadwood gaming
Deadwood gaming
Mines scholarship
Mines scholarship