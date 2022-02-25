Advertisement

Resolution calls out Noem for ‘unacceptable’ involvement

Governor calls resolution an attack to aid her Republican primary challenger
A South Dakota state House Republican introduces a resolution targeting Gov. Kristi Noem.
A South Dakota state House Republican introduces a resolution targeting Gov. Kristi Noem.(MGN Online)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 4:06 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) - A South Dakota House Republican has introduced a resolution calling Gov. Kristi Noem’s alleged involvement in her daughter’s application for a real estate appraiser license from a state agency “unacceptable” and “injurious.”

Republican Rep. John Mills says he brought the resolution to demonstrate that the governor should act with integrity. But Noem’s spokesman Ian Fury says Mills is attacking the governor to help her Republican primary challenger. The resolution would have no force of law but would state the House’s opinion if it were passed.

