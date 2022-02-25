Pickup truck catches fire near Mt. Rushmore Rd. & Main St.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City Fire crew responded to a parked pickup truck that was ablaze on the corner of Mount Rushmore Road and Main Street.

Rapid City Fire Department’s squad one responded to the fire at one this afternoon.

Once the crew arrived, they tackled the smoke and flames quickly.

They determined that the fire had burned through the truck’s fuel line, causing fuel to leak and the fire to me more intense.

The crew eventually knocked out the fire, and no one was injured.

