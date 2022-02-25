Much Warmer Weather is Coming Soon

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Temperatures today will once again improve slightly with highs expected to be in the 20s. Overnight we are going to see lows potentially stay above zero for the first time since Saturday night. Highs tomorrow will also get warmer with 40s expected. Temperatures will only improve from there on out with 50s expected for Sunday, and highs for next week will remain in the 50s.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.