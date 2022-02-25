Advertisement

Man accused in shooting at Rapid City bar makes first court appearance

Timothy Huante, 45 of Rapid City, was arrested following the Sunday, Feb. 20, shooting at a...
Timothy Huante, 45 of Rapid City, was arrested following the Sunday, Feb. 20, shooting at a downtown bar.(KOTA)
By Jeffrey Lindblom
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 12:59 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - 45-year-old Timothy Huante of Rapid City, who is charged with first-degree murder following the shooting death of 30-year-old Dallas Quick Bear at Teddy’s Sports Bar and Grill last weekend, made his first appearance in court Friday morning.

The state alleges Huante walked into the bar and shook Quick Bear’s hand before firing the handgun at his face and ending his life.

Scott Bogue, Magistrate Judge, says the state has further video evidence showing Huante’s immediate presence in the bar beside Quick Bear, as well as video capturing him stashing the gun nearby.

Bogue adds the state says they’re also in possession of evidence that suggests Huante confessed to the crime.

The state asked for a one-million-dollar bond given the premeditated murder charge, which carries either the death penalty or mandatory life in prison without parole.

Huante’s attorney argued that he’s lived here since 1991, is employed and has daughters and a mother in the area. They asked for his bond to be lowered to 100-thousand-dollars.

Judge Bogue ultimately set his bond at one-million dollars.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Federal lawsuit filed against Rapid City Area Schools
Federal lawsuit filed against Rapid City Area Schools
Timothy Huante, 45 of Rapid City, was arrested following the Sunday, Feb. 20, shooting at a...
Rapid City man arrested following downtown bar shooting
Dreau Rogers mugshot
Spearfish man accused of killing his wife, judge removes herself because she’s “familiar with him from drug court”
Two elderly men rescued near Hill City, SD
2 elderly men rescued after hunting for mountain lions
Rapid City Fire Department’s squad one responded to the fire at one this afternoon.
Pickup truck catches fire near Mt. Rushmore Rd. & Main St.

Latest News

Combining the past and present, Native American artist paints tipi honoring veterans
Combining the past and present, Native American artist paints tipi honoring veterans
South Dakota lawmakers continue to tweak medical marijuana laws.
SD House uses ‘smokeout’ to snuff out medical marijuana provision
Commerce Secretary pushes for swift passage of legislation to lower costs for Americans
Commerce Secretary pushes for swift passage of legislation to lower costs for Americans
Engineer week
Engineer week