Advertisement

Greenland ice is melting faster than previously thought, new study says

A study shows Greenland's ice is melting far faster than previously thought.
A study shows Greenland's ice is melting far faster than previously thought.(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The ice in Greenland is melting faster than previously thought.

Scientists with the University of Cambridge say new research shows the ice sheet covering Greenland is melting rapidly at its base.

Some parts are losing five or six centimeters of ice a day.

The Greenland ice sheet is the second largest in the world. It’s already the biggest single contributor to global sea level rise.

Scientists say the water and ice currently going into the ocean could have serious ramifications for the sea level.

The study is published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Federal lawsuit filed against Rapid City Area Schools
Federal lawsuit filed against Rapid City Area Schools
Timothy Huante, 45 of Rapid City, was arrested following the Sunday, Feb. 20, shooting at a...
Rapid City man arrested following downtown bar shooting
Dreau Rogers mugshot
Spearfish man accused of killing his wife, judge removes herself because she’s “familiar with him from drug court”
Two elderly men rescued near Hill City, SD
2 elderly men rescued after hunting for mountain lions
Rapid City Fire Department’s squad one responded to the fire at one this afternoon.
Pickup truck catches fire near Mt. Rushmore Rd. & Main St.

Latest News

CDC announces new COVID-19 guidelines
Oslo City Hall was illuminated with the colors of the Ukrainian flag, in Oslo, Norway, Thursday...
US, Europe step up Russia sanctions to target Putin directly
Ukrainian servicemen sit atop armored personnel carriers driving on a road in the Donetsk...
Ukraine’s capital under threat as Russia presses invasion
In the past, Jackson worked as a clerk for Justice Stephen Breyer, the man she’s been tapped to...
Sen. John Thune responds to Biden’s SCOTUS pick