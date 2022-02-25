Advertisement

Ellsworth prepping for first air show in seven years

The base is lining up more flight performances ahead of its scheduled date on May 14th and 15th.
The base is lining up more flight performances ahead of its scheduled date on May 14th and 15th.(Nick Nelson)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOX ELDER, S.D. (KOTA) - For the first time in seven years, there will be a high-flying air show over Ellsworth Air Force Base.

Last fall, the base announced it would host an air show, as well as a base open house, for the first time since 2015. The base is lining up more flight performances ahead of its scheduled date on May 14th and 15th.

Colonel Anthony Nishimura says he expects a record turnout, and preparations are already being made.

”We’re working hard to make this event the most successful ever at Ellsworth Air Force Base, but honestly, we could not do it without the support that we’re receiving from the community.”

You can visit the airshow’s website, https://ellsworthairshow.com/ for more information.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Federal lawsuit filed against Rapid City Area Schools
Federal lawsuit filed against Rapid City Area Schools
Timothy Huante, 45 of Rapid City, was arrested following the Sunday, Feb. 20, shooting at a...
Rapid City man arrested following downtown bar shooting
Two elderly men rescued near Hill City, SD
2 elderly men rescued after hunting for mountain lions
Police arresting individuals who buy medical marijuana from tribal dispernsary
Rapid City business owners frustrated with recent spikes in crime.
Business owners frustrated with juvenile crime

Latest News

Rapid City Fire Department’s squad one responded to the fire at one this afternoon.
Pickup truck catches fire near Mt. Rushmore Rd. & Main St.
Slot Machines at Tin Lizzie
Deadwood’s popularity growing and showcased through January gaming numbers
Dreau Rogers mugshot
Spearfish man accused of killing his wife, judge removes herself because she’s “familiar with him from drug court”
House Bill 1080
Bill protecting teacher pay in SD prolonged three years