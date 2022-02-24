The younger generation is turning away from wines and turning toward spirits

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - This demographic of young consumers have branched out to spirits, craft beer, and hard seltzers.

But Brian Nation, a master distiller at O’Shughnessy Distilling Company says he’s been noticing this trend for whiskey too.

Nation says 10 to 15 years ago people would drink whiskey either neat or on the rocks, now, whiskey drinkers have created a different way to enjoy the spirit.

“But what you’re seeing nowadays is people wanting to experiment more and to get the most of the flavors of their drinks when they’re consuming and enjoying with friends and now you’re seeing a lot of whiskeys used in a lot of cocktails,” said Brian Nation, master distiller of O’Shugnessy Distilling Company.

He says the distilling company keeps this in mind to make a more versatile whiskey for the younger demographic.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.