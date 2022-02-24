The Thaw is Coming

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We are back in the swing of things, weather-wise! The first day of March is “marching” in Spring-like temperatures right off the bat. In about a week, you will be trading in your scarf for short sleeves.

Light snow was seen throughout the area during the day today. And there were times this afternoon we had peeks of sun. Then peek-a-boo with the starshine could happen in the overnight.

Our days in the single digits and night in the negative teens are coming to a close. We will see that last through tomorrow and then our pattern will change making way for a slow warm up by the weekend.

The cold air moves out to the south and east. We see the gradual rebuilding of a ridge coming in from the southwest. This warming trend continues through the next seven days. During this time, we will reach and then surpass the average high for this area (which is 40°) by Saturday and Sunday when it will be 42° and 45° respectively. We stand to melt the snow and moisturize the parched land as we say goodbye to Meteorological Winter and welcome a Meteorologist’s first day of Spring!

After our initial warm-up we stay well above average through mid-week and come very close to 60° in about a week. We will have to keep an eye on that. Some forecasting brings us right to the edge.

