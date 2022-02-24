Spearfish man accused of killing his wife, judge removes herself because she’s “familiar with him from drug court”

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Michelle Comer, Fourth Circuit Judge, recused herself from the case of 33-year old Dreau Rogers of Spearfish, who is accused of shooting and killing his wife (read about the night here), 43-year old Destiny Rogers, in late January.

He’s charged with first degree murder, and 9 other felonies.

Comer says she wouldn’t be able to be fair to Rogers, because of how familiar she’s gotten with him from being in and out of drug court.

On the night of shooting, police say they found methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl pills at the Rogers’ home.

Judge Comer says she also knows the victim and her son well, contributing to removing herself from the case and having it ultimately reassigned.

If convicted on the first degree murder charge, Rogers could face the death penalty or life in prison (more information about charges here).

