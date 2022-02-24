South Dakota Mines’ 45th annual engineers week saw record attendance numbers

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It is the South Dakota Mines’ 45th annual engineers week, where the school invites students on campus to conduct hands-on learning about the fields of science and engineering.

Thursday, the school held a “Chemistry Magic Show” to demonstrate colorful experiments and a “bed of nails” physics demonstration.

Events throughout the week are dedicated to introducing young minds to these fields that are facing shortages.

”I think that the younger you can get kids interested in science and engineering, the easier it is for them to stick with that career path and pursue something in STEM later on down the road so we have to hook them early though to get them interested,” said Jade Herman, chief of staff at South Dakota Mines.

Herman also says this was the biggest attendance the school has seen.

