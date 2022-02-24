Something rotten turned into a sweet treat

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It is national banana bread day!

An easy and tasty day to partake in, especially if you have browning bananas in your pantry that you swore you would eat earlier that week.

This way you can reuse old produce so that you can help your pocket and not be wasteful.

Banana bread is a very popular baked good for Sweet Secrets and the bakery owner says making banana bread is a good way to lengthen the ingredient’s life.

“The banana bread can last for quite a long time if you freeze it and it’s super quick to make it takes about 15 minutes to make banana bread,” said Taylor Whittle, owner of Sweet Secrets Bakery.

She also says that you do not need a bread maker to make banana bread, just an oven, pan, and wet and dry ingredients.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.