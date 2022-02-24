Advertisement

Some people struggle to get through the cold, just like car batteries

Car Battery
Car Battery(Jeffrey Lindblom)
By Jeffrey Lindblom
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 6:01 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Cold weather means running the heat, wearing coats, thick socks, hats, gloves and car problems.

Although the cold does play a role in killing car batteries, there’s a bigger threat according to Tom Barrett, Owner of Dakota Battery and Electric.

“Number one enemy battery of a battery is heat,” says Barrett.

During the summer when it’s 100 plus degrees outside, a battery will begin to bake in basically a car oven, because Barrett explains that “underhood temperatures in that car will reach over 300 degrees.” Which, starts deteriorating parts of the battery early on, and “when it gets cold, we kind of finish them off.”

To get a batteries full use, which in this part of the country is four or five years, you’ve got to take care of it.

“People don’t take care of batteries like they should,” Barrett says.

He says clean the terminals and the outside of the battery to avoid deterioration, check the water and keep it charged.

While a car is sitting around and not being used, the cars computer is still using the battery, draining it. Barrett says that while it’s sitting the computer is “discharging that battery down, down, down, “ which causes a reaction in the battery called sulfation, where chemicals solidify.

“Kind of gets glued onto that battery,” Barrett explains. “It starts blocking the flow between the positive and negative plates,” and that blockage makes starting your car even more difficult with cold conditions, because “when batteries get cold, they lose power.”

There’s different ratings on batteries: cold cranking amps, cranking amps and marine cranking amps, which trend downward with the temperature. That leads Barrett to say “it’s really important nowadays that you get the right battery for the car.” Plus, the right reserve capacity, because if a battery doesn’t have enough amperage to start, “typically 250 to 300 amps,” it won’t crank over.

“The ignition work, the fuel pump work,” Barrett explains, “everything like that.” If there’s not enough juice, the cars computer won’t allow the car to start.

“So you can crank on it for as long as you can,” Barrett says, “but the computer says I can’t work because I don’t have enough voltage.”

Take care of your battery, and you’ll have a better shot at making it to work on time.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arresting individuals who buy medical marijuana from tribal dispernsary
South Dakotan teachers express concern over growing number of juvenile offenders disrupting their classrooms
1 man is dead after shooting at Rapid City bar
1 person dead after shooting at Rapid City bar
Custer structure fire deemed two-alarm blaze
Wyoming school bus driver accused of DUI, open container

Latest News

Two elderly men rescued near Hill City, SD
2 elderly men rescued after hunting for mountain lions
Kitten at the Humane Society
Plummeting temps, concern grows in the Hills about neighbor's pets
Bakery oven
Something rotten turned into a sweet treat
Dusty Johnson teaching
Black Hawk Elementary got a helping hand from a state representative