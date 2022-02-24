Some people struggle to get through the cold, just like car batteries

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Cold weather means running the heat, wearing coats, thick socks, hats, gloves and car problems.

Although the cold does play a role in killing car batteries, there’s a bigger threat according to Tom Barrett, Owner of Dakota Battery and Electric.

“Number one enemy battery of a battery is heat,” says Barrett.

During the summer when it’s 100 plus degrees outside, a battery will begin to bake in basically a car oven, because Barrett explains that “underhood temperatures in that car will reach over 300 degrees.” Which, starts deteriorating parts of the battery early on, and “when it gets cold, we kind of finish them off.”

To get a batteries full use, which in this part of the country is four or five years, you’ve got to take care of it.

“People don’t take care of batteries like they should,” Barrett says.

He says clean the terminals and the outside of the battery to avoid deterioration, check the water and keep it charged.

While a car is sitting around and not being used, the cars computer is still using the battery, draining it. Barrett says that while it’s sitting the computer is “discharging that battery down, down, down, “ which causes a reaction in the battery called sulfation, where chemicals solidify.

“Kind of gets glued onto that battery,” Barrett explains. “It starts blocking the flow between the positive and negative plates,” and that blockage makes starting your car even more difficult with cold conditions, because “when batteries get cold, they lose power.”

There’s different ratings on batteries: cold cranking amps, cranking amps and marine cranking amps, which trend downward with the temperature. That leads Barrett to say “it’s really important nowadays that you get the right battery for the car.” Plus, the right reserve capacity, because if a battery doesn’t have enough amperage to start, “typically 250 to 300 amps,” it won’t crank over.

“The ignition work, the fuel pump work,” Barrett explains, “everything like that.” If there’s not enough juice, the cars computer won’t allow the car to start.

“So you can crank on it for as long as you can,” Barrett says, “but the computer says I can’t work because I don’t have enough voltage.”

Take care of your battery, and you’ll have a better shot at making it to work on time.

