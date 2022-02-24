SD House GOP pushes sales tax cut

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) - The South Dakota House is pushing to reduce the state’s sales tax by half a percentage point. Republicans passed the proposal despite objections from Republican Gov. Kristi Noem.

The proposal was spearheaded by a group of right-wing Republicans who have sparred with the governor over the state budget this year. It passed the Republican-controlled House on a 39 to 31 vote and will next be considered by the Senate.

Republican Rep. Chris Karr, cast the proposal as a way to make good on a 2016 law that promised to reduce the 4.5% sales tax if the state won the right to tax sales from online sellers.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.