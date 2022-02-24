Advertisement

SD House GOP pushes sales tax cut

Proposal passed despite objections from Governor Noem
South Dakota House GOP endorses slashing the state sales tax by half a cent.
South Dakota House GOP endorses slashing the state sales tax by half a cent.(MGN Online)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 3:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) - The South Dakota House is pushing to reduce the state’s sales tax by half a percentage point. Republicans passed the proposal despite objections from Republican Gov. Kristi Noem.

The proposal was spearheaded by a group of right-wing Republicans who have sparred with the governor over the state budget this year. It passed the Republican-controlled House on a 39 to 31 vote and will next be considered by the Senate.

Republican Rep. Chris Karr, cast the proposal as a way to make good on a 2016 law that promised to reduce the 4.5% sales tax if the state won the right to tax sales from online sellers.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Federal lawsuit filed against Rapid City Area Schools
Federal lawsuit filed against Rapid City Area Schools
Two elderly men rescued near Hill City, SD
2 elderly men rescued after hunting for mountain lions
Timothy Huante, 45 of Rapid City, was arrested following the Sunday, Feb. 20, shooting at a...
Rapid City man arrested following downtown bar shooting
Police arresting individuals who buy medical marijuana from tribal dispernsary
Rapid City business owners frustrated with recent spikes in crime.
Business owners frustrated with juvenile crime

Latest News

Engineer week
South Dakota Mines’ 45th annual engineers week saw record attendance numbers
South Dakota School of Mines and Technology in Rapid City, S.D.
A new opportunity for future South Dakota Mines students
Timothy Huante, 45 of Rapid City, was arrested following the Sunday, Feb. 20, shooting at a...
Rapid City man arrested following downtown bar shooting
Cold weather means running the heat, wearing coats, thick socks, hats, gloves and car problems.
Some people struggle to get through the cold, just like car batteries