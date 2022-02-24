Advertisement

Rapid City man arrested following downtown bar shooting

Police say 45-year-old Timothy Huante is charged with first degree murder
Timothy Huante, 45 of Rapid City, was arrested following the Sunday, Feb. 20, shooting at a downtown bar.
Timothy Huante, 45 of Rapid City, was arrested following the Sunday, Feb. 20, shooting at a downtown bar.(KOTA)
By Jack Siebold
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City man is arrested, charged with first degree murder following the early Sunday morning shooting at a downtown Rapid City bar.

Timothy Huante, 45, is accused of killing 30-year-old Dallas Quick Bear at Teddy’s Sports Grill just before 1 a.m. Sunday. Quick Bear, who was shot once, died at the hospital.

Police say the scene was “chaotic” as they investigated the shooting, interviewing dozens of witnesses … including Haunte.

During the interviews, they got a tip about a handgun that was discarded in the 400 block of Seventh Street. By viewing surveillance videos, police say they were able to identify the person who tossed the gun after leaving the bar.

Huante was arrested Wednesday during a second interview with investigators. He will make his initial court appearance Friday morning.

