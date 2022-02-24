Professional MMA fighters train hard for the Black Hills Brawl
The Monuments’ Summit arena hosting the first ever professional MMA competition
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 8:45 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Black Hills locals are preparing for the first professional and amateur fight at the Summit arena. Fourteen South Dakotans are competing against professionals from across the world.
When: February, 26th 2022 at 7:00 p.m.
For tickets:https://www.themonument.live/events/detail/blackhillsbrawl22
Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.