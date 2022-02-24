Advertisement

A new opportunity for future South Dakota Mines students

South Dakota School of Mines and Technology in Rapid City, S.D.
By Gillian Trudeau
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 3:58 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The first allocation of the new “Freedom Scholarship” totals over $300,000 which will fund the new year of Mines Students.

The “Freedom Scholarship” is a $175 million endowment from multiple public and private partnerships and the initial allocation of the funds have been distributed to 13 institutions in South Dakota.

The school hopes it will help attract more students in fields that are facing shortages.

”We’re going to be able to provide access to more students who have probably wanted to go to college but haven’t been able to find the funding to make it happen so life-changing for a lot of students and life’s changing for the state because we will be able to produce more scientists and engineers,” said Molly Moore, associate vice president for enrollment management at South Dakota Mines.

She also says the school is also hoping to get more students to stay in the state after graduation.

