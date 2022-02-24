Advertisement

Deadwood’s popularity growing and showcased through January gaming numbers

Slot Machines at Tin Lizzie
Slot Machines at Tin Lizzie(Jeffrey Lindblom)
By Jeffrey Lindblom
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 5:31 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Deadwood gaming says they’ve got a hot start to 2022.

Numbers are out for January and up roughly 7-percent over last January.

Mike Rodman, Deadwood Gaming’s Executive Director, says the numbers solidify Deadwood’s place as a gaming destination.

He says the lack of snow forced things that were originally intended to be held in January, like the annual Snocross race, to be rescheduled. Resulting in a decrease in winter recreation.

However, he says the numbers being up in spite of that shows how successful things are going, and attributes some of that success to the expansion of the sportsbook catalogue into prop bets and in-game betting.

Rodman says sports wagering contributes to the numbers rising, and the increase positively impacts Deadwood’s economy as a whole.

”When people come for sports wagering they’re staying in our hotels. They’re eating in our restaurants,” Rodman explains, “and they’re also gaming, other than sports wagering, while they’re here. It just lifts revenues overall.”

Rodman says that he anticipates big February sports wagering numbers due to the Superbowl, and is looking forward to what March Madness will bring.

He says while 2021 was a record breaking year, he’s hopeful that with January’s numbers surging over those of last year’s that 2022 will follow suit.

